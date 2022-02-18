CSUB baseball earns season-opening win over Oakland in unearned-run bonanza

For most of Friday night's baseball opener at Hardt Field, more hits did not equate to more runs.
Despite more than doubling Oakland's hit total for virtually the entire night, the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners trailed the Golden Grizzlies 4-1 late in the game, due to a combination of costly defensive errors and poor hitting with runners on base.
That all changed in the seventh inning, when Nick Salas's sacrifice bunt attempt ended up scoring Tyler Vargas due to a throwing error from third base, Andrew Allanson shot an RBI single to the outfield and a third run reached home on a fielding error in left. Then, after a wild pitch, catcher Angel Saldivar brought Allanson home for what became the game-winning single, as CSUB rallied for a 5-4 victory to begin the 2022 season.
Allanson, a redshirt freshman catcher from Lancaster, batted at No. 3 in the designated hitter spot Friday and went 3-for-4, leading all hitters with two RBIs in the erratic game.
"Andrew is one of the better hitters that we'll see this year, on our team or anybody else," CSUB coach Jeremy Beard said. "He's a very talented young man offensively, and I think he provides the best chance for us to be successful with guys on base right now."
Saldivar also posted three hits for the Roadrunners, including a sixth-inning double.
The Golden Grizzlies, playing CSUB for the first time ever, managed just three hits total and had their lead evaporate late thanks to defensive mistakes — of the same sort that had plagued the Roadrunners as they fell behind earlier.
"We made mistakes today that we haven't made in weeks," Beard said. "It just kind of shows up sometimes when you're playing another color uniform."
It was a startling turn of events for a game that began with the faint possibility of a no-hitter, as CSUB starter Benji Caggianelli, making his Roadrunner debut, pitched four innings without giving up a hit. Meanwhile, Allanson brought home Cory Blackburn in the third inning to give the Roadrunners a narrow 1-0 lead.
It came apart in the fifth frame, when the Golden Grizzlies tallied three unearned runs. Ian Cleary walked and then catcher Kevin Krill ended the no-hitter. Seth Tucker bunted to Caggianelli, who missed on a throw to third trying to get Cleary, who then scored to tie the game. Oakland soon added an RBI groundout from Brad Goulet — its only RBI of the game — and Tucker scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.
Jaykob Acosta took over on the mound for the Roadrunners in the sixth inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Cam Post, which immediately turned into another Oakland run due to two more throwing errors in a single play. But Acosta got out of the inning without any additional damage, later presided over a four-pitch eighth inning and eventually became the winning pitcher thanks to CSUB's late surge against Christian Stelling.
The Roadrunners didn't give him much of a cushion to work with, though. They had a chance to extend their lead in the bottom of the eighth, but after Brandon Decker intentionally walked Allanson to load the bases, he struck out AJ Miller to strand three runners.
"We left 11 guys on base, so we had chances to score," Beard said. "We had plenty of base hits to score more runs, but we didn't get really timely hitting when we needed it out of a few guys, and I think (we) chalk some of that up to trying to be too aggressive at the plate."
Acosta induced a flyout and struck out a pair of Golden Grizzlies looking in the ninth inning to seal the deal.
CSUB and Oakland will continue their series with two additional games this weekend.