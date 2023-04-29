 Skip to main content
CSUB baseball drops 6-1 result to UC Irvine

Wins and losses don't tell the whole story of a team, and pitchers' wins and losses really don't say much of anything about a pitcher. Just look at Matt Comnos' start for Cal State Bakersfield Saturday night.

The senior lefty put together one of his best outings of the season — one earned run allowed on five hits with a career-high eight strikeouts — and yet still took a loss, thanks to one costly fielding error at second base and an underwhelming offensive showing. Comnos exited after seven innings with a two-run deficit, and the Roadrunners were unable to rally late against UC Irvine, falling 6-1 at Hardt Field for their sixth straight loss.

