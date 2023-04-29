CSUB baseball drops 6-1 result to UC Irvine

Wins and losses don't tell the whole story of a team, and pitchers' wins and losses really don't say much of anything about a pitcher. Just look at Matt Comnos' start for Cal State Bakersfield Saturday night.
The senior lefty put together one of his best outings of the season — one earned run allowed on five hits with a career-high eight strikeouts — and yet still took a loss, thanks to one costly fielding error at second base and an underwhelming offensive showing. Comnos exited after seven innings with a two-run deficit, and the Roadrunners were unable to rally late against UC Irvine, falling 6-1 at Hardt Field for their sixth straight loss.
CSUB coach Jeremy Beard characterized it as a largely even game, although his batters didn't take advantage of opportunities at the plate in the early innings.
"You're only as good as your pitching and your back-end bullpen," CSUB coach Jeremy Beard said. "Tonight I thought Matthew did such a great job of keeping us in the ball game to help us get a chance to win, and really up until the eighth inning we didn't offer him much."
The Roadrunners loaded the bases against Finnegan Wall with no outs in the third inning and again with two outs in the fourth, and came away with just one combined run on a Matthew Kurata sacrifice fly.
That briefly evened the game at 1-1, and it would have remained there heading back into the home half of the fourth, but with runners on second and third, Myles Smith drove a hard-hit grounder that got past second baseman and former Anteater Riley Kasper for a two-run error.
"Otherwise, that's a 1-1 ball game going into ... the eighth inning, so that's baseball," Beard said. "But I thought we had some opportunities early with guys on base to get a timely hit — we didn't find some green."
Kasper was the batter in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, as UCI brought in reliever Max Martin for Wall, and he sent a 1-0 pitch deep to center field that was snagged by Luke Spillane.
CSUB totaled seven hits with multi-hit games from Kasper, Cody Hendriks and Kyler Stancato, and shortstop Nick Salas walked in all four of his at-bats, but the Roadrunners left 10 runners on base.
"I felt like we did a good job of setting ourselves up to beat a really good team," Beard said.
Jo Oyama went 2-for-3 with two walks for UCI. He smacked the third-inning solo home run to right-center field that provided the only real blemish against Comnos, then drove in a run against Jeter Schuerman on a high-arcing ball in the ninth inning that hit the glove of left fielder James Bell as he ran in toward shortstop.
Schuerman, in his second game back after missing a month due to injury, had also given up two runs in the eighth on a Chase Call sacrifice fly and Thomas McCaffrey home run.
The Roadrunners put runners at the corners with one out in the ninth, but Kurata grounded into a game-ending double play.
CSUB and UC Irvine will contest the final game of their series Sunday afternoon.
