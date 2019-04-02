Cal State Bakersfield baseball (15-15) gave up six combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings to lose to Loyola Marymount (18-10), 8-3, on Tuesday. The Roadrunners managed seven hits, three errors and left 13 men on base.
LMU’s Trevin Esquerra wen 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, including a solo home run in the eighth.
CSUB’s Isaiah Moten took the loss, giving up three hits and three runs in one inning of relief.
