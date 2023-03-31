 Skip to main content
CSUB baseball can't regain lead, loses 5-4 to UC Davis

Just seven games into the 2023 Big West Conference baseball schedule, a disturbing trend has emerged for Cal State Bakersfield.

The Roadrunners have led in five of those games — including Friday night against UC Davis, their first league matchup back at Hardt Field — and are still looking for their first win.

