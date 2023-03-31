CSUB baseball can't regain lead, loses 5-4 to UC Davis

Just seven games into the 2023 Big West Conference baseball schedule, a disturbing trend has emerged for Cal State Bakersfield.
The Roadrunners have led in five of those games — including Friday night against UC Davis, their first league matchup back at Hardt Field — and are still looking for their first win.
They built a three-run advantage over the Aggies in the fourth inning after a go-ahead AJ Miller home run and trio of hits by Konnor Palmeira, Jacob Gutierrez and Nick Salas.
"We had a really good approach to start the game and I thought we did a nice job getting their starter (Bryan Green) out of the game," CSUB coach Jeremy Beard said. "He was their best pitcher and that was our objective.
"The problem with that was, we've got a 4-1 lead and we couldn't extend on that and that proved to be the difference in the ball game."
Despite accumulating six more hits over the remainder of the game, CSUB was kept off the scoreboard by stingy relief performances from Kaden Hogan and Danny Carrion. UC Davis dinged Roadrunner starter Ryan Verdugo and reliever Marcelo Saldana for two more runs apiece in what became a 5-4 Aggie victory.
"We've been struggling with getting ahead in leverage counts," Beard said. "A lot of the hits you've seen that have gone on recently have been in leverage counts, and so we want to avoid that on the front end instead of concerning ourselves after the fact."
UC Davis also benefited from a string of slick defensive plays, the likes of which have eluded CSUB throughout the year. Acrobatic snags by shortstop Joey Wright and second baseman Alex Gouveia robbed Connor Culp and Kyler Stancato of what could have been key singles, and the Aggies also turned 1-4-3 and 1-6-3 double plays in the late innings to deflate promising Roadrunner rallies.
UC Davis improved to 8-13 (2-5 Big West) after suffering a sweep at the hands of Cal State Fullerton last weekend, while CSUB fell to 9-15 (0-7).
"They wanted it just as badly as we did," Beard said. "They stayed in it for 27 outs. We played most of the 27 outs, but the few that we didn't, we blinked and they didn't, and they came out with a one-run win tonight."
Back-to-back hits from Mark Wolbert and Gouveia set up a James Williams III RBI groundout in the first inning that gave the Aggies the initial 1-0 lead. Gouveia and Wright tallied three hits each, but UC Davis' most fearsome hitter was leadoff man Damian Stone (2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk), who sparked the fifth-inning rally with a home run to right field and tied the game on a sixth-inning single that Riley Kasper couldn't quite corral on a sliding play in left.
Fresh off Tuesday's 19-run showing against Pepperdine, CSUB managed plenty of hits again Friday, led by the freshman shortstop Gutierrez, who went 3-for-3 with the fourth-inning RBI double. With the Roadrunners trailing 5-4 in the ninth inning, however, Beard brought in lefty Jared Bujanda McConnell as a pinch hitter for righty Gutierrez to face Carrion, but Bujanda McConnell struck out.
Miller and Salas had efficient two-hit games for CSUB, with Miller beginning to get back on track after an early-season slump.
"He was struggling a bit for a while, but now he's looking like he's found his rhythm a bit, and he's hitting a lot better," Beard said.
Kasper also went 2-for-4 with a double, but he and James Bell both failed to capitalize in a third-inning bases-loaded situation that could have allowed the Roadrunners to chase Green and build a lead even earlier.
Instead, Nate Freeman picked up the win in relief for the Aggies, while Saldana fell to 0-2 for the Roadrunners. The teams will play the second game of their series Saturday night.