Cal State Bakersfield baseball (15-17, 3-5 Western Athletic) scored seven unanswered runs to nearly climb out of a 9-0 hole but came up short, falling to Sacramento State (20-10, 6-2), 10-7, on Saturday. The series, which the Hornets lead 2-0, will finish with a noon game on Sunday.
Sacramento State scored four runs in the first and fifth innings. Matt Smith hit a two-run homer in the fifth and the Hornets took a 9-0 lead.
Then thanks in part to two runs knocked by Damian Henderson and three RBIs from Tyler Jorgensen, the Roadrunners cut the lead to 9-7.
