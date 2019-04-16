Cal State Bakersfield baseball gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lose to Fresno State, 7-6, on the road on Tuesday. The Roadrunners (15-23) dropped their ninth game in a row.
Trailing 6-5 entering the bottom of the ninth, Fresno State’s (21-12) Ryan Higgins hit a ground rule double. Auston Chastain singled on a bunt to put runners on the corners for the Bulldogs. CSUB pitcher Graham Kuck replaced Noah Cordova, but Jeff Jamison, who pinch ran for Higgins, scored on a passed ball. After a walk, Zach Ashford ended the game with an RBI single.
CSUB’s Sergio Robles went 3-for-3, including a three-run home run. Fresno State’s McCarthy Tatum also hit a three-run homer. The Bulldogs pulled out the win despite committing four errors.
