Life, as they know it, drastically changed for the CSU Bakersfield student-athletes last Friday.
When the first basketball tournaments were cancelled, a trickle-down effect began cascading toward an abrupt end to the 2019-20 season. Championships were cancelled, regular-season contests were indefinitely postponed, and the Roadrunners were even told it was unwise to get together to practice.
Echoes of disappointment reverberated through the athletics department’s hallways as coaches endured tough conversations with student-athletes. Both sides of the desks tried to put on brave faces and think with determined positivity.
Those same `Runners have gone to their various platforms to express a wide array of feelings:
“It’s day 4 with no sports. Does anyone want to go outside and play until the street lights come on?”
“I never expected my senior year to end like this.”
“Thankful to everyone that supported us this season, it’s only the beginning of something special!”
“My career as a Roadrunner is over but I have no regrets. It’s unfortunate, but I did everything I could.”
Sports and competition mean so much to the CSUB student-athletes, who all have burning passions for their games. Many of them have sacrificed countless hours and missed out on big moments to compete.
All of them walk the unstable tightrope of being a student-athlete, balancing practice schedules with class schedules, tutoring in the Kegley Center, and some even work part time just to help make ends meet.
While the coronavirus has prevented our current `Runners from continuing to compete, they still have half of their goal to strive after: graduation. Most student-athletes will not continue on to play professionally, but all of them will remember the lessons learned inside the walls of Dorothy Donahoe Hall, the Fab Lab, and the Walter Stiern Library long after their athletic skills fade.
And they will all remember the hard work, sweat, and tears poured out in practice and in competition, helping them develop the work ethic and perseverance that will serve as cornerstones for their post-athletics lives.
In times like these, uncertainty looms over us as much as these rain clouds have the past several days, but one thing that never changes is the great pride and support the Bakersfield community shows. We are grateful for everyone who has supported CSUB, CSUB athletics, and our `Runner student-athletes.
We can’t wait to get back on the field, the court, the track, the mat, the course, and in the pool as soon as possible. When we do, we will see you there in your Blue and Gold, ready to cheer the `Runners to victory!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.