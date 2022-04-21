CSUB athletics director Siegfried leaves for same position at Evansville

After a decade at Cal State Bakersfield and over six years as its Director of Athletics, Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried is moving on.
The University of Evansville, an NCAA Division I school in Evansville, Ind., announced Thursday morning that Siegfried will be taking over its athletic director position. He replaces Mark Spencer, who resigned on March 11.
"I am excited to lead a talented group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff members as we strive to be the best at what we do in the classroom, in competition, and in the community," Siegfried said in Evansville's press release.
The school unveiled him as AD at a press conference on its volleyball court Thursday afternoon. Siegfried devoted part of his time with the Evansville media to highlighting his "work family" in Bakersfield, including current CSUB president Lynnette Zelezny and vice president for student affairs Thomas Wallace, as well as former president Horace Mitchell. He also thanked the CSUB athletic staff and student-athletes.
“I spoke to them this morning," he said, "so it was obviously some difficult conversations, but when you have the right relationships, people wish you well, and that’s exactly what they did.”
During Siegfried's tenure as CSUB's permanent athletic director, which he began in August 2015 after one year in an interim role, he oversaw a period of growth centered on the Roadrunners' move to the Big West Conference in July 2020.
The Big West transition came less than a decade after CSUB became a full member of Division I and initially couldn't gain admittance to the conference, joining the less geographically concentrated Western Athletic Conference instead.
Under Siegfried in the following years, according to CSUB's website, the school picked up seven team conference championships, conducted eight head coaching searches and achieved record graduation rates for athletes. Siegfried was also noted for his revenue generation and fundraising ability, which was the focus of his previous job at Memphis.
"Ziggy's been extremely supportive," CSUB baseball coach Jeremy Beard said Thursday. "Especially as of late, we've been able to make a lot of improvements in our baseball program, specifically in scholarship dollars, which is the lifeblood of any college baseball team."
The mid-2010s under Siegfried featured some of Bakersfield athletics' most prominent national exposure, as the men's basketball team used a Dedrick Basile buzzer-beater to qualify for March Madness for the first time in 2016, then reached the semifinals of the National Invitational Tournament the following year.
CSUB encountered its fair share of bumps in the road during Siegfried's tenure. The school fired baseball coach Bob Macaluso in December 2016 after Macaluso oversaw just one season; Siegfried had hired him less than two weeks into his AD tenure. Later, CSUB cut women's water polo and men's golf in June 2017 with the goal of reinvesting scholarship funds into women's soccer, swimming and diving, cross-country, track and field and softball. At the time, Siegfried told The Californian it was "by far, the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make in my career."
The pandemic also disrupted CSUB's introduction to the Big West, particularly for the young softball team, which opted out of the 2021 season entirely and played its first home game in nearly three years on Feb. 19.
Now, having been picked out by a TurnkeyZRG search, Siegfried faces a new set of challenges at Evansville, which competes in the Missouri Valley Conference, including a struggling men's basketball program.
"I believe Evansville is a sleeping giant," Siegfried said in Thursday's press conference, "and I believe that that sleeping giant is coming to get some people."
Meanwhile, whoever takes over at CSUB as the school's fourth-ever AD will inherit a program with an operating budget of $18 million as of February, according to the school, and an ongoing women's locker room construction project that Siegfried mentioned in his press conference.
They will also take on an array of sports still looking to adjust to Big West competition. For example, men's and women's basketball, women's soccer and women's golf all finished near the bottom of the conference last season. Men's soccer (5-4 in conference) and women's volleyball (11-9 with a National Invitational Volleyball Championship berth) experienced more success.
CSUB had not yet announced an interim AD at press time.