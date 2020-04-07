Social distancing has placed a new normal on what our days look like, especially when it comes to our teams interacting with one another and the community.
Social media isn’t a new phenomenon but now with students and coaches encouraged to make all communications virtual, platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are ways we can all stay connected and uplifted.
Do you follow CSU Bakersfield Athletics (@CSUBAthletics) or any team accounts on social? Have you seen or heard about the content our students and coaches are sharing online? Teams have taken an initiative on their own to post content throughout the week that gives family, friends and fans an opportunity to get an authentic look at what they’re doing while social distancing.
Need some motivation to start your week from home? Men’s soccer started a Monday Motivation campaign. Each Monday a video featuring a current player is posted to the men’s soccer Twitter account. This week sophomore defender Stephon Marcano recited one of his favorite quotes, “what you do in the dark, puts you in the light,” and how it motivates him each day.
The men’s soccer team also did a #StayHomeStaySafe compilation video for Twitter of some of the guys juggling a roll of toilet paper in their respective homes and challenged others to keep the challenge going. A local youth club team responded with their own video and it was shared through Twitter on the men’s soccer account.
Although 704 miles apart, an unplanned but synchronized dance video of freshman Lexus Green and junior Vanessa Austin found its way to social media. Women’s basketball continues to share their personalities online through personalized short-form mobile videos.
Curious what some of the strongest athletes on campus are doing from home to keep their status? Wrestling has done a good job of showcasing what their athletes are doing to stay fit through engaging content. Angelo Martinoni set the tone with a video of himself pulling a pickup truck by a harness around his waist. Through one day of their push-up challenge Eddie Flores lead all coaches and wrestlers with 700.
Volleyball might be the most active team account under the CSUB Athletics umbrella. You can catch a different player taking over the team Instagram account on any given day to give followers a 24-hour glance at what these student-athletes’ daily lives look like when virtual is the new normalcy.
Track and field athletes’ seasons were abruptly put on hold until 2021 but they’re doing their best to stay uplifted. Athletes have been sharing workout photos and videos, but also backyard photoshoots.
Stay connected with CSU Bakersfield Athletics and our students and coaches! Follow us and our team accounts on social media today for unique content while social distancing. A list of accounts associated with CSUB Athletics is provided.
