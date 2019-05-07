Tuesday's scheduled baseball game between CSU Bakersfield and Fresno State has been canceled due to a car crash involving CSUB assistant coach Steve Farrington.
"(Monday afternoon) our Assistant Baseball Coach Steve Farrington was involved in a very serious car accident,” CSUB Athletic Director Ziggy Siegfried said in a release. “Coach Farrington is a very special person in our baseball program and Athletics Department. He and his family are in our thoughts and prayers right now. I would like to thank the Fresno State Athletics Department, including Athletics Director Terry Tumey and Head Baseball Coach Mike Batesole for their support during this time."
No other information was available.
