CSUB announces Under Armour deal at fall media day

Say goodbye to the three stripes.
Cal State Bakersfield officially announced at Tuesday’s media day that it is partnering with Under Armour for its athletic apparel.
The affiliation replaces CSUB's previous deal with Adidas, which the school signed 11 years ago to the day.
Representing the athletic department, CSUB Sports Information Director Dan Sperl said the new uniforms — which the school debuted for cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball — allowed for “subtle adjustments” in branding, allowing CSUB to reconcile some “fragmentation in our graphic design” with its new Under Armour era.
“Their willingness to support us through an immediate transition to all Under Armour apparel was greatly appreciated,” he added.
Athletes were effusive about their jerseys; women’s volleyball’s Caroline Benke and men’s soccer captain Carlos Armendariz liked their teams’ white jerseys (Armendariz said they were “growing on” him), while women’s soccer’s Chloe Sizemore was enthusiastic about the blue and black options.
“Way better than our kits last year,” she said. “Good material, we look clean — look good, play good, you know.”
The blue women’s soccer jersey features an “arch” element that is apparently supposed to evoke the Bakersfield sign over Sillect Avenue.
CSUB was generally keen Tuesday to reemphasize its connection with the local community. Besides Sizemore, a Frontier alum, cross-country’s Neyda Martinez, an incoming sophomore from Highland, was also made available to media. Martinez was her team’s No. 2 runner most of last fall as a freshman and now steps into a “nerve-wracking” leadership role early in her career.
She’ll be leading plenty of familiar faces: Cross-country coach Marcia Mansur-Wentworth noted that seven of her eight team members this year are local.
“I just want to be able to show that people from small cities like Bakersfield are able to do great things in general,” Martinez said.
Sizemore said it’s important to prove to local players that they can reach the Division I level.
“Growing up here, everybody wants to leave, everybody wants to go somewhere else,” she said. “But being able to make that commitment to your hometown is really important.”
Absent from Tuesday’s media day was significant news about the athletic director search. Interim Director of Athletics Cindy Goodmon did not speak at the event. CSUB did state that the search is ongoing, with the committee beginning interviews with several candidates. The school had previously said it intended to find a permanent replacement for previous AD Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried by the start of the fall semester.
Fall competition is imminent, opening unofficially on Aug. 10 when CSUB women’s soccer hosts The Master’s University for an exhibition. As men’s soccer coach Richie Grant put it Tuesday, paraphrasing “Braveheart,” “We didn’t get all dressed up for nothing.”