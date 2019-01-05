Cal State Bakersfield announced plans to construct the Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza, which will be located on the concourse of the Icardo Center.
The open space will feature a two-tone brick walkway and highlighted by a bronze Roadrunner monument near the south side parking lot. Park benches, trees and landscape will complete the renovation. Harvey L. Hall Plaza signage will be prominently displayed on the monument as well as on the exterior of the Icardo Room building.
The planned project was announced during CSUB’s home basketball game Saturday night by school president Lynnette Zelezny.
An undisclosed gift from the Hall Family made the facility improvement possible. The project is expected to be completed prior to CSUB finalizing its move to the Big West Conference in the summer of 2020.
"Our family has a lot of good memories of attending Roadrunner games and this project will give his name a permanent place on the campus," Lavonne C. Hall said of her late husband.
