CSUB announces 3 finalists for AD position; open forums to be held next week

CSUB logo 2021 (2) (copy2) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

More clarity is coming soon in the search for Cal State Bakersfield's fourth-ever athletic director.

The university announced Friday afternoon that it will hold open forums next week with the three finalists for the open AD spot: Shawn Chin-Farrell, Kyle Conder and Adam Tschuor.

