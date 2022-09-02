CSUB announces 3 finalists for AD position; open forums to be held next week

More clarity is coming soon in the search for Cal State Bakersfield's fourth-ever athletic director.
The university announced Friday afternoon that it will hold open forums next week with the three finalists for the open AD spot: Shawn Chin-Farrell, Kyle Conder and Adam Tschuor.
The candidate forums will be open to the public, held in the Multipurpose Room in CSUB's Student Union Building and over Zoom, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
First up will be Chin-Farrell on Tuesday. The sole current AD among the applicants, but also the only candidate from a Division II university, Chin-Farrell has spent five years in the AD role at Cal State San Bernardino, and previously in an interim capacity at Seattle University. In his cover letter to the CSUB search committee, available with his resume at https://www.csub.edu/ad-search, Chin-Farrell touts CSUSB's 2019 national championship in women's volleyball, as well as an increase in grade point average from 2.95 to a high of 3.30 during his tenure, as key accomplishments.
"From transitioning to Division I, to winning a WAC men’s basketball championship, and now competing in the Big West, ‘Runners athletics is ready to become a leader in the Big West and the region," Chin-Farrell wrote.
CSUB will then host Conder, Southern Methodist's executive senior associate athletics director, on Wednesday. Conder oversees training, sports medicine and compliance for the Mustangs. He has worked at SMU since 2011. His cover letter focuses primarily on his goals for CSUB; Conder writes that he wants the department to become a "model program that exemplifies championship competition, academic excellence, community outreach and compliance with NCAA legislation."
"I am confident that I can provide the charismatic and dynamic leadership that Roadrunner athletics deserves," he wrote.
The third and final candidate is Tschuor (pronounced "shore," as he signs his cover letter), a senior associate athletics director for administration at Dayton University. He comes from a revenue-generation background, and Tschuor touts his involvement in "every major capital project, fundraising initiative and coaching hire over the past seven years" at Dayton. He also notes that his job has centered on keeping colleagues informed about new developments in college athletics like conference realignment, sports betting and name, image and likeness rights.
"This has made me exceptionally knowledgeable and prepared on these matters," he wrote, "which I believe is essential for any incumbent director of athletics."
Cindy Goodmon has been serving as CSUB's interim athletic director since May after previous AD Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried took the AD job at Evansville University in April.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.