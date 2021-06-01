CSUB announces 2021 ROWDYs winners

With a focus on department unity and resilience, Cal State Bakersfield recognized the contributions of its student-athletes virtually with the 10th ROWDYs awards presentation on Tuesday.
The following awards were earned for contributions made in competition, in the classroom and in the community:
Golden Circle, the highest honor bestowed upon a CSUB undergraduate scholar-athlete serving in a leadership role — Female: Andie Easley (Basketball), Vanessa Austin (Basketball), Emily Hansen (Beach volleyball), Aaliyah Beed (Cheer), Noemi Salazar (Dance), Allie Crawley (Golf), Jordan Martinez (Soccer), Samantha Martinez (Softball), Maya Valdoria (Swimming and diving), Hannah Walker (Track and field), Jazleigh Ortiz (Volleyball). Male: Tyler Jorgensen (Baseball), Justin McCall (Basketball), Tom Shepherd (Soccer), Noah Hickman (Swimming and diving), Corbin Chronister (Track and field), Jacob Sieder (Wrestling) and Dominic Ducharme (Wrestling).
Newcomer of the Year, which honors the first-year contributions of any male and female freshman, redshirt freshman, or transfer scholar-athlete that has a standout year while producing results for their respective teams — Female: Miranda Miller (Track and field). Male: Shaun Williams (Basketball).
AD’s Make A Difference Award, presented by Athletics Director Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried, this award honors a male and female scholar-athlete who has made a noticeable difference on campus and within the athletics department — Female: Emily Hansen (Beach volleyball). Male: Kris Rogic (Swimming and diving).
Clutch Performer of the Year, given to the scholar-athlete who had one or several performances where they came through in a clutch situation — Dominic Ducharme (Wrestling).
Rudy Carvajal Community Service Award, traditionally awarded to the CSUB team that was most present in the Bakersfield community during the academic year. With most teams unable to gather in person due to the pandemic, CSUB Athletics looked to the leaders from its teams to make their mark in a different way. This year, the award went to the CSUB Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and all `Runners who chipped in to help make CSUB and Bakersfield a better place.
Best Individual Turnaround, given to a male and female scholar-athlete who transformed themselves and had a breakout season. This award is reserved for those who made a significant impact in competition this season while improving from the prior year of competition — Female: Jayden Eggelston (Basketball). Male: Aaron Charles (Baseball).
Blue-Gold Award, given to a male and female scholar-athlete identified by the CSUB Athletics Administration as both a quality student and fierce competitor — Female: Hannah Walker (Track and field). Male: Carlos Armendariz (Soccer).
Kegley-McCall Award, honoring outstanding effort in the classroom, this award goes to the CSUB team that posted the highest cumulative GPA as a squad — Women’s golf. With a 3.50 cumulative GPA, this year's award went to the women's golf team, consisting of Macey Mills, Vanessa Watkins, Brandi Borjon, Kaleigh Irey, Allie Crawley, Gillian Galicia, Christy Mae Saban and Meredith McDougal.
Heart of a Champion Award, presented by Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Wallace, this award is aimed at honoring a male and female scholar-athlete who has shown noticeable heart and determination in competition — Female: Hayley McCluskey (Volleyball). Male: Justin McCall (Basketball).
`Runner Spirit Award, awarded to the member of the CSUB Spirit Squad (Cheer, Mascot, Dance, Pep Band) who demonstrates exceptional service to the CSUB spirit program and the CSUB community through participation and leadership — Aaliyah Beed (Cheer).
Best Academic Performance, presented to the scholar-athlete who meets much of the same criteria required by CoSIDA and the NCAA for Academic All-American consideration. Some of those factors include a minimum of a 3.30 GPA and having competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests. This award honors the scholar-athlete who most contributed to their team’s success while also excelling in the classroom — Female: Andie Easley (Basketball). Male: Noah Cordova (Baseball).
All-Academic Team — Female: Andie Easley (Basketball), Carol Benke (Beach volleyball), Macey Mills (Golf), Dome Rodriguez (Soccer), Jordan Head (Softball), Eliana Klubnikin (Swimming and diving), Julianne Finch (Track and field). Male: Noah Cordova (Baseball), Justin McCall (Basketball), Justin Markus (Soccer), Misho Mohamed (Swimming and diving), Jacob Whitby (Track and field) and Bradley Harper (Wrestling).
Best Individual Contest, highlights a single, standout performance of a male and female scholar-athlete over the last year that left fans cheering and teammates talking — Female: Cameron Solberg and Milica Vukobrat (Beach volleyball). Male: Jacen Roberson (Baseball).
Flachmann Award, given to the male and female scholar-athlete who excelled athletically with strong performances all season long, while keeping grades up and making their team and program better as a result of their performances — Female: Cameron Solberg (Beach volleyball). Male: Chance Rich (Wrestling).
The President’s Award, given annually to the scholar-athlete who represents CSUB in a positive light, both in competition and in the community — Female: Vanessa Austin (Basketball). Male: Tyler Jorgensen (Baseball).