It’s been a busy week for the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball program, and the team hasn’t even played a game.
The Roadrunners (2-2), who cruised to a 76-66 victory over Idaho on Saturday at the Icardo center, have had to change their schedule four times since then.
The latest update has the ’Runners traveling to play Pepperdine on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game in Malibu.
The game was the second addition during a 24-hour stretch. CSUB added a game against Stanford for Monday in Santa Cruz at 6 p.m. The Runners’ home game Saturday against Life Pacific was cancelled on Monday.
The Stanford news followed the cancelation of next weekend’s inaugural Big West Conference matchup with UC Davis. The scheduled doubleheader, set for Dec. 27-28, was cut from the schedule following a Yolo County health order prohibiting the Aggies from playing in the games. The order also impacted the CSUB women’s team, which was supposed to play at UC Davis on those dates.
The Roadrunners will now set their eyes on the New Year and the start of Big West play against Long Beach State, Jan 1-2. The women will host the 49ers, while the men’s squad will play in Long Beach.