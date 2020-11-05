The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball coaching staff was rounded out on Thursday with the addition of assistant coach Chris Crevelone.
Crevelone, who brings in over ten years of coaching experience, comes to CSUB off the heels of a seven-year stint as the assistant coach for former Western Athletic Conference foe Grand Canyon, having a big role in recruiting.
"I am very excited to be adding coach Crevelone to our staff," said CSUB head coach Rod Barnes in a press release. "I am confident that he is the right guy to help our program continue heading in the right direction. His basketball knowledge and experience were a big part of helping to grow the men's basketball program at Grand Canyon, and I know he will make a big impact here as well."
Crevelone also spent four seasons on the staff at Texas, spending his final two seasons overseeing all video operations.
"Words cannot express how excited I am to join coach Barnes' staff and the CSUB family," Crevelone said in the press release. "Having coached on the opposite side of the floor from coach Barnes for the past seven seasons, I have seen firsthand how he built his program and that he coaches the right way. I am thrilled to join this staff that will take CSUB into the Big West era."