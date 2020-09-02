COVID-19 and cancellations continue to go hand-and-hand.
The latest is the California Hot Rod Reunion, which was originally scheduled to run Oct. 23-25 at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
For the first time in 29 years, the event — which attracts thousands of spectators and features several of the top nostalgia drag racing drivers from across the country — will not make its yearly migration to the quarter-mile track.
“We made this difficult decision as we see the effects this pandemic is having on our country, fans, sponsors and racers,” said Martin Betz, executive director of the event. “We believe this is the right decision given the continued high rate of COVID-19 cases in California and the restrictions implemented by the state and Kern County."
Event participants and ticket holders will receive more information from the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum via mail soon.
“For 28 years, the Famoso Raceway has hosted the California Hot Rod Reunion,” said track owner Blake Bowser. “As much as I hate seeing the Reunion canceled, the current restrictions placed upon large scale events in our state make hosting the event virtually impossible. We look forward to a bigger and better event in 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.