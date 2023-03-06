 Skip to main content
Cottrell takes Funny Car victory — again — at Famoso

As is often the case at March Meets, Bobby Cottrell made his Funny Car victory on Monday at Famoso Raceway look easy.

It was anything but, he said, despite having a single in the final run of the extended weekend for his fifth win in the past six years.

