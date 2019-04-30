The Cal State Bakersfield baseball team left Hardt Field on Sunday evening with its sixth straight series win at home.
It didn’t come easy for the ’Runners (19-27, 7-11 Western Athletic Conference), who rallied for a 9-6 ninth-inning win on Saturday night then held Utah Valley scoreless over the final four innings for a 7-6 win on Sunday.
Jake Ortega tied the game on Saturday with a two-run homer and Damien Henderson ended it with a walk-off, three-run homer.
On Sunday, it was pitcher Noah Cordova taking the spotlight when he entered the game in the fifth as the Wolverines had scored four runs to tie the game 6-6 and had the bases loaded.
Cordova struck out the first Utah Valley hitter he faced and got a ground ball to third to get out of the jam. He didn’t allow a hit in the sixth or seventh before working around two singles in the eighth. The junior pitched the final 4 2/3 innings without allowing a run and struck out a career-high six batters for his first win.
The Runners started a five-game road trip on Tuesday against UC Santa Barbara. They play a three game set against WAC opponent Grand Canyon this weekend before finishing the trip at Fresno State on May 7.
Wrestler qualifies for Junior World Team Trials
Cal State Bakersfield rising sophomore wrestler Chance Rich earned All-America honors on Saturday at the 2019 U.S. Open UWW Junior Freestyle Nationals in Raleigh, N.C.
Rich placed eighth at 61 kilograms and has now qualified for the Junior World Team Trials, May 16-18 in Raleigh, N.C.
Competing for the Bakersfield Regional Training Center, Rich started his day with back-to-back 10-0, shutout victories over Leif Schroeder and Scott Fulsos. He then scored a 12-9 victory over Anthony Madrigal of Oklahoma to advance to the quarterfinals.
Rich fell to Pat Glory, an All-American during the collegiate season at Princeton, 15-10. Rich bounced back in the consolation bracket with a dominating 12-2 win over Zach Price to secure All-America honors.
Threlkeld’s first 400 race a good one
CSUB middle distance runner Curtis Threlkeld led the way for the ’Runners last weekend at the UC Irvine Steve Scott Invitational.
Threlkeld, who has had competed in 800- and 1,500-meter races this season, ran his first 400 and recorded a personal best with a 47.45, tops among collegiate athletes at the event.
Gabe Gaeta ran a season-best of 52.90 in the 400-meter hurdles after missing four meets this year for academic obligations. Bakersfield’s men’s 4x4-meter relay ran its first race of the season in preparation for the Outdoor Championships and finished sixth overall, which would have garnered all-conference honors for the group. The men’s leg order went Gabe Gaeta, Threlkeld, JJ Flores, and Ronnie LeSure.
Beach volleyball season comes to an end
The Beach volleyball team had its season come to an end last week at the Big West Tournament in Malibu, going 2-1.
CSUB started the tournament with a 5-0 loss to No. 12 Long Beach but bounced back to beat Sacramento State 5-1. They were then eliminated with a 4-1 loss to Northridge.
