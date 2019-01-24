Without a doubt, Josh Currie and his hot hand has played a huge role in a franchise-tying six-game AHL win streak for the Bakersfield Condors.
Currie has goals in all six of those of those games (eight total), including a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Stockton on Jan. 16.
While Currie’s goal streak is impressive (a Condors AHL record), so is this: In the past six games 17 different players have at least one point and the Condors have outscored opponents 30-15.
“You don’t go on a run like this without contributions up and down your lineup,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said after Wednesday night’s 7-2 win over Colorado. “Different people step to the forefront every game. The other thing that can’t be undervalued is we have a lot of healthy bodies and it’s competitive to get into our lineup.
“The ones that are in it are doing everything they can to stay in it. The ones that are out of the lineup are working hard on a daily basis to make sure they get the opportunity and when they get the opportunity that they’re ready.”
The Condors will have two more bodies to work into the lineup on Friday night in Tucson: veteran forward Ryan Spooner and rookie forward Kailer Yamamoto, both assigned to the team by the Edmonton Oilers.
Yamamoto has divided his time between the Oilers and Condors and has eight points (4g, 4a) in 11 games with Bakersfield. Spooner, acquired by the Oilers in a trade with New York Rangers, has three points in 25 games with the Oilers. He has not played in the AHL since the 2014-15 season when he had 26 points in 34 games with the Providence Bruins.
“These are first-world problems for a coaching staff, when you have a lot of good players to pick from,” Woodcroft said. “The big thing for our team is we have a culture of wanting to play for each other, we have a culture where it doesn’t matter who’s in the lineup, everyone is working hard for each other.
“We’re a real tight group. Everybody is valued. Everybody is important, whether they play seven minutes, 17 minutes or 27 minutes, Every single person that’s on the Bakersfield Condors is valued and important.”
