Five second period goals pushed the Bakersfield Condors past the Colorado Eagles, 5-3, on Friday night in Loveland, Colo.
After falling behind 1-0 after the first period, Bakersfield netted five goals in the second to pull away.
Cooper Marody, Luke Esposito and Joe Gambardella all found the back of the net while Kailer Yamamoto scored twice. Yamamoto’s second goal came on the power play.
Keegan Lowe, Ryan Stanton and Tyler Benson each recorded two assists for the Condors, who have won four straight and are now 14-10-0-0 on the year. They’re also in fourth place in the Pacific division and just four points behind the third place Eagles.
The two teams will play again Saturday in Colorado.
