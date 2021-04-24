Local roundup: Reign halt Condors' win streak

The Bakersfield Condors were in rare territory Saturday night, as they were shut out for just the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to Ontario at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The Reign handled all the scoring in the second period. Quinton Byfield scored 4:44 into the period, then Arthur Kaliyev added another goal just under 11 minutes later.
The Condors had plenty of scoring opportunities, finishing with a 34-26 shots advantage, but were unable to crack Matthew Villalta, who saved all 34 of them.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Condors, whose only other shutout defeat came in a 3-0 loss to Henderson on Feb. 13. It was also just their third loss in 11 games in April.
Now 19-11, Bakersfield returns to the ice on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. road mathcup at San Jose.
'Runners earn split in San Diego
Big innings produced mixed results for the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team, which earned a doubleheader split at UC San Diego Saturday.
Jacen Roberson, Nick Grossman and Jo Stevens all drove in runs in the fourth inning, and Aaron Charles threw five shutout innings, as the Roadrunners withstood a late Triton rally to win the opener 3-2.
It was a big game for the Charles family, as Aaron's cousin Eric had two hits in the win.
But the offense was mostly missing the rest of the day, as a lone unearned run in the seventh inning of game two was the only additional run CSUB had all day, as UCSD rebounded to win game two 7-1.
The game got away from the 'Runners early, as a bases-loaded single by Tate Soderstrom in the first inning was compounded when the ball got under the glove of Nick Grossman in right field, allowing another run to score in what became a four-run opening frame.
Despite the loss, CSUB is still 10-5 in Big West play and has earned at least a split in every conference series its played in. The Roadrunners go for the series win tomorrow when the teams square off again at 1 p.m.