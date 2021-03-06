Local roundup: Red-hot Jorgensen plays the hero as CSUB baseball earns DH split

Staring down another tough loss, Tyler Jorgensen lifted the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team to a much-needed emotional win Saturday evening.
Jorgensen drove in five runs, with the last two coming on a walk-off, two-run home run in the ninth inning, lifting CSUB to a 10-9 win and a double-header split with Pacific.
Jorgensen, who finished the day 5-of-9 with six RBIs, drove in the first run of game two with a single in the first inning, then put CSUB up 5-0 with a two-run double in the second.
The lead got as high as 6-0 before the Tigers rallied for five runs in the fourth inning, before tying the game 8-8 in the seventh and pulling ahead 9-8 on a Joe Fitzhugh RBI single in the top of the ninth.
F | Tyler Jorgensen walks it off! Bakersfield wins, 10-9!
We're back tomorrow at 1:00 PM on WatchESPN and the ESPNApp...#HomeIsAtHardt pic.twitter.com/CCrUwnvjut
But with a runner on base, Jorgensen blasted the winning home run over the right field wall, putting a great cap on his third-consecutive multi-hit game.
The Tigers plated five runs in the top of the ninth inning to break open a tie game in the opener, eventually winning 8-5.
With the 'Runners down 3-1 in the seventh, pinch-hitter CJ Rivers tied the game with a two-run double in the seventh inning. But Pacific seized control in its final at-bat, as a two-run single by Fitzhugh opened the floodgates, and a pair of CSUB runs in the inning's bottom half wouldn't be enough.
Now 2-4, the Roadrunners will look to earn a series split with the Tigers Sunday, as the teams are set to play at 1 p.m. at Hardt Field.
Marody nets hat trick as Condors win fourth straight
A rough start to the season is starting to look like a distant memory for the streaking Bakersfield Condors.
Cooper Marody recorded a hat trick, Tyler Benson and Ryan McLeod each had four points and the Condors rode a dominant first and second period to a 5-3 win over Ontario Saturday.
After McLeod scored just 3:33 into the game, Marody scored twice in a 2:10 stretch to give Bakersfield a commanding 3-0 lead at the end of the opening period.
Benson and Marody then scored goals just 1:07 apart in the second period, as the Condors pulled ahead enough to withstand a difficult third period, which saw the Reign outscore them 3-0.
After starting the year 0-5, Bakersfield has rebounded with four straight wins and will look to get back to .500 in a 3 p.m. rematch with the Reign Sunday.
BC Volleyball sweeps match, series with COS
Francesca Hernandez had 29 assists and 10 digs, as the Bakersfield College indoor volleyball team clinched a weekend sweep of the College of the Sequoias with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 road win Saturday.
Emily Clark (10 kills) and Aly Dees (nine) were the biggest beneficiaries of Hernandez's assists while Yuliana Rivera added 13 digs in the winning effort.
The Renegades will have back-to-back matches with Cerro Coso next week, playing at home Wednesday and on the road Thursday.
Rough second half drops BC women's basketball team to 0-2
The Bakersfield College women's basketball team was outscored 47-30 in the second half, losing to College of the Sequoias for the second straight day in an 81-64 defeat in Bakersfield Saturday.
The Giants, who defeated the Renegades 78-57 Friday, controlled the second half on both ends Saturday, breaking open a game that was tied at 34 at the break.
The Renegades travel to Allan Hancock for a 3 p.m. game next Friday. They'll then host Allan Hancock at 4 p.m. Friday.
Elsewhere
The Bakersfield College men's soccer team played to a 2-2 draw on the road against College of the Sequoias. BC (1-0-1) will travel to face Allan Hancock on Friday, then will host Allan Hancock next Saturday.