After seeing Bakersfield squander numerous opportunities throughout the night, Henderson made the most of a late scoring chance gifted to them by the Condors.
After forcing a turnover deep in front of the Bakersfield net, Danny O'Reagan connected with Ryan Murphy, who blasted home the go-head goal with 11:06 to play, and the Silver Knights spoiled the Condors' home opener with a 3-1 win in American Hockey League play.
"It was close, but we ended up making one more mistake than the other team and it ended up in the back of our net," coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game. "(It) came down to a mistake that we made, a young mistake. We're going to learn from it and get better for tomorrow night."
The Condors had plenty of opportunities to seize control of the game, particularly in the second period, where they outshot the Silver Knights 14-5.
But the aggressive attack produced no goals in the period. Bakersfield's only score came at the 13:59 mark of the first period, when Markus Niemelainen scored off an assist from Cooper Marody and Kevin Gravel.
Though they were prolific from a shot standpoint for parts of the night, that aggression didn't produce results, particularly on the power play, as the Condors got off just one lone shot on three unsuccessful attempts.
Offensive consistency has been hard to come by through three early games, all of which the Condors have lost.
"I really liked our zone time tonight," Woodcroft said. "I thought we grinded them down, I thought we were prepared to use the entire offensive zone. I didn't love our finish. It's kind of gone that way for us this year. We haven't been able to finish on some of our top opportunities."
Henderson first got on the scoreboard via power play 2:31 into the first period on a goal by Tomas Jurco.
Patrick Brown then added an empty-netter with 0.1 seconds to play.
Despite the poor early results, Woodcroft says he's confident his team is on the cusp of a breakthrough, one he hopes will come in a Saturday rematch with the Silver Knights, who improved to 3-0 Friday.
"What I would like us to do is just relax a little bit," he said. "Continue to build on the good things that we've laid down through the first three games. Find a way, stick to it and persevere and eventually we know the worm will turn for us."
Tomorrow night's game at Mechanics Bank Arena begins at 8 p.m.