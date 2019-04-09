Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds. High 71F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 47F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.