The Bakersfield Condors wrap up the 2018-19 regular season this week and also look to lock down first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division standings in the process.
The Condors hold a 39-21-3-2 overall record and their 83 points are two up on second place San Jose with three games remaining. While Bakersfield hosts Tucson tonight at 6:30 p.m., San Jose is at San Diego. If the Condors win and San Jose suffers a regulation loss, Bakersfield wraps up first place in the division.
If both teams win Wednesday, the Condors can clinch first place with a home win over Ontario on Saturday.
Bakersfield wraps up its regular season schedule with a Sunday road game at Stockton.
Then it will be on to the AHL playoffs, which open the following week. The Condors are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a .638 winning percentage. Chicago is first at .651.
Bakersfield is also getting reinforcements for its playoff push. Veteran Josh Currie rejoined the team this week after a late-season stint with the Edmonton Oilers. He’s expected to be joined this week by Brad Malone and Joe Gambardella, who also return from Edmonton with the NHL regular season officially in the books.
The Condors have recently welcomed back right wing Patrick Russell from injury as well.
Gambardella leads the Condors this season with 27 goals, while Currie is second with 24.
