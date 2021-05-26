Condors win in OT again, one win from securing Chick Trophy

The Bakersfield Condors seem content to save their rest for the offseason, as a recent string of overtime successes have them one win away from a division title.
Adam Cracknell scored two goals, including the game-winner, as Bakersfield earned its third overtime win in four days, topping Henderson 3-2 in the opening game of the best-of-three Pacific Division Playoff Finals Wednesday night.
🎥HIGHLIGHT: OVERTIME, it's what we do. GO CRAZY #CONDORSTOWN pic.twitter.com/2GOlGEiSB1— Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) May 27, 2021
The Condors reached the championship round with overtime wins in games two and three of their semifinal series against San Diego, and Cracknell made it a trifecta in the championship opener.
After the Silver Knight attempted to clear a loose puck, he batted it down, found teammate Raphael Lavoie, who passed to Seth Griffith, who found Cracknell, who pushed home the winning shot from the right circle with 8:38 to play.
Cracknell also gave the Condors a 1-0 lead with a first-period goal. Griffith gave Bakersfield a 2-1 third period lead before Pavel Dorofeyev forced overtime with 6:48 to play in regulation. Lavoie and Cracknell both recorded assists on Griffith's third period goal.
The Condors, who have now won eight of their last nine matchups with the Silver Knights, can clinch the John D. Chick Trophy with a win in game two, which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Las Vegas.