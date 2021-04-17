Condors top San Diego as fans return to Mechanics Bank Arena

Playing in front of a crowd for the first time all year, the Bakersfield Condors put on quite a show for their hometown fans Saturday night.
Ryan McLeod had two goals and an assist and the Condors scored three times in just over 10 minutes in the third period to pull away for a 5-1 win against San Diego.
The night was a significant one, as fans were allowed into Mechanics Bank Arena for the first time all season. The arena can fill to 10 percent capacity for the rest of the season.
Behind goals by McLeod and Adam Cracknell, Bakersfield rolled into the third period ahead 2-0, only to see the advantage shrink to 2-1 4:29 into the final frame.
But momentum was back on the Condors' side just 47 seconds later, as McLeod found the back of the net again, converting his 14th goal of the season.
Less than two minutes later, Luke Esposito stretched the lead to 4-1, before McLeod helped put an exclamation point on the evening, assisting on an empty-net goal by Raphael Lavoie. McLeod also has 14 assists on the year.
In net, Stuart Skinner made 22 saves to record his AHL-leading 14th win.
The win capped a solid week for the Condors, who went 3-1 to improve to 17-10 on the season. It also allowed them to jump San Diego into second place in the Pacific Division.
Bakersfield returns to the ice for a pair of road matchups against Pacific Division-leading Henderson on Tuesday and Thursday. Both games begin at 6 p.m.