After nearly a year away from the ice, the Bakersfield Condors are set to finally return to practice in just two week's time.
The team announced on Monday it would begin training camp practices on Monday, Jan. 25 at Mechanics Bank Arena. Bakersfield is scheduled to begin regular season play on Friday, Feb. 5.
Training camp practices will be closed to the public.
It's been a long road back to action for the Condors and the rest of the American Hockey League, which halted operations last March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was originally slated to begin in December before being delayed an additional two months.
A full roster will be announced prior to the start of camp.
The Edmonton Oilers recently assigned the following nine players to Bakersfield: Goalies Stuart Skinner and Dylan Wells; defensemen Marcus Niemelainen and Ryan Stanton; wings Adam Cracknell, Joe Gambardella and Ostap Safin; and centers Seth Griffith and Cooper Marody.