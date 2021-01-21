The Bakersfield Condors have set a date for their 2021 home opener.
The Condors and the Henderson Silver Knights will take the ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday, Feb. 12. The puck will drop at 5 p.m.
The American Hockey League, which shut down operations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, will open the 2021 regular season on Feb. 5.
According to the Condors' Twitter account, the remaining schedule will be released on Friday.
Bakersfield will open training camp on Monday. Practices will be closed to the public and fans are not expected to be allowed into Mechanics Bank Arena during regular season play. Games will be available to stream on AHL.com.