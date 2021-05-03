Condors' Skinner named AHL Goaltender of the Month

Bakersfield Condors' goalie Stuart Skinner has been named the American Hockey League Goalkeeper of the Month for April, the league announced Monday.
Skinner, who has a league-high 17 wins this season, went 7-2 during the month, allowing 1.93 goals per game with a .926 save percentage. He completed his month by making a season high 33 saves in a 6-2 win over Pacific Division-leading Henderson last Wednesday.
Skinner's performance helped lead the Condors to a 9-3 record in April, and has them in a tight, three-way race for the Pacific Division lead. Entering a Monday game against San Jose, Bakersfield's .621 winning percentage is just behind Henderson (.647) and just ahead of San Diego (.618).