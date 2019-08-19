The Bakersfield Condors have signed Beau Starrett to an AHL contract for the upcoming season.
Starrett, 23, the younger brother of Condors goaltender Shane Starrett, is coming off the heels of a 40-point (16 goals, 24 assists) four-year career at Cornell University where the 6’5, 215-pound center played in 118 career games.
Starrett, who was selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, was a key part in a center group at Cornell which was eighth-best in the nation in faceoffs at 53.7 percent.
He was the Big Red’s top faceoff man in his junior season in 2017-18, winning 53.9 percent of draws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.