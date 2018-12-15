Bakersfield Condors rookie goaltender Dylan Wells stopped 27 shots as the Condors shut out the Stockton Heat, 1-0, on the road.
Josh Curry scored the lone goal at the 12:31 mark of the first period. With the win, the Condors (13-10-0) move past the Heat (12-13-1-0) into fourth-place in the AHL's Pacific Division.
Next up for the Condors is another road game in Stockton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
