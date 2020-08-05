An official date has been set for the Bakersfield Condors' return to play.
The American Hockey Association on Wednesday announced it would return to regular season play on Dec. 4. The decision was made in a conference call among the league's board of directors on July 30.
The league and its 31 host cities are expected to spend the ensuing months developing guidelines for a safe return to play in December.
The league has been on hiatus since March 12, when the AHL announced it was suspending activities in wake of the coronavirus. Play was officially canceled on May 11.
