Condors score 5 in the third period to win 10th in 11 games

An offense as potent as the one Bakersfield Condors have will keep them in pretty much every game, a fact the Ontario Reign learned the hard way Saturday.
Down 6-3 going into the final period, Bakersfield found the back of the net five times in the third, beating Ontario 8-6 for its 10th win in 11 games.
The third period was nearly halfway over before Blake Christensen scored to cut the deficit to 6-4. Just over three minutes later, the game was tied following goals by Ryan McLeod and Adam Cracknell.
Christensen then played the hero, giving the Condors a 7-6 lead off assists from Seth Griffith and Ryan Stanton with 5:54 to play.
Joe Gambardella put the game away with an empty-net goal with 56 seconds to play.
With the offensive explosion, Bakersfield now has the top three scorers in the AHL. Cooper Marody leads the league with 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) with Tyler Benson right behind with 19 (five goals, a league-best 14 assists).
McLeod (eight goals, nine assists) has 17 points, putting him in a five-way tie for third in league scoring.
The Condors and the Reign will square off again at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mechanics Bank Arena.