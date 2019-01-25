The Bakersfield Condors rallied Friday to beat the Tucson Roadrunners 3-1 on the road for their seventh-straight win.
The Roadrunners got on the board first when forward Giovanni Fiore beat Condors goalie at 16:10 mark of the first period. Bakersfield tied the game up with a goal from forward Mitch Callahan early in the second period. Condors' forward Patrick Russell scored the game-winning goal at 7:03 in the second period and Josh Curry tacked on an insurance goal in the third.
The victory moves the Condors into third place in the Pacific Division. The two teams play again at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in Tucson.
