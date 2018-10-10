The Bakersfield Condors picked up a 3-2 shootout win on the road against the San Jose Barracuda.
Trailing 2-1, forward Joe Gambardella scored the tying goal on a breakway at the 7:28 minute mark of the third period.
Forwards Cooper Marody and Tyler Benson each scored for the Condors in the shootout and goaltender Al Montoya stopped two of three attempts to earn the win for Bakersfield.
The Condors next play the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rabobank Arena.
