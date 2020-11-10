Mechanics Bank Arena and the Bakersfield Condors are partnering with local health officials to help encourage COVID-19 testing in the community.
Hoping to meet state guidelines required to reopen a business, the arena and team are offering two tickets to ever event held at Mechanics Bank Arena in 2021 for any Kern County resident who gets a coronavirus test.
Aside from Condors games, which are currently scheduled to commence in February, Mechanics Bank is also scheduled to host concerts for acts like Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Matchbox Twenty next year.
Deadline for entry is Dec. 31. To enter, visit stria.com/arena-covid-19/ or email test confirmations to covid-19@stria.com A full list of contest rules can be found at stria.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Contest-rules.pdf.