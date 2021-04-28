Condors move within a point of division lead with rout of Henderson

Brad Malone recorded a hat trick, Max Gildon had four assists and the Bakersfield Condors pulled within a point of division leader Henderson with a 6-2 take down of the Silver Knights in Bakersfield Wednesday.
Malone scored the first goal of the game just 5:04 in, then assisted on a Cooper Marody goal with 2:57 to play in the first period. He then recorded goals to open both the second and third period, as a sweltering Condor offense put the game away early.
Gildon had assists on two of Malone's goals, also assisting on a goals by Liam Folkes and Seth Griffith in the second period. Folkes' goal was the first of his AHL career.
The win wraps a 9-3 April for Bakersfield, which was particularly strong against Henderson, going 4-0 and winning all four games by multiple goals.
It also pulls Bakersfield within a point of the Silver Knights for the Pacific Division lead. Henderson has 42 points to Bakersfield's 41.
San Diego leads the division with 45 points, but with team's not playing an equal amount of games, first place is determined by winning percentage. Henderson's percentage currently sits at .656, with San Diego at .625 and Bakersfield at .621.
The Condors are off until Monday, when they travel to face San Jose at 4 p.m.