Condors' Marody named to AHL All-Star team

Being the top goal scorer in the AHL, unsurprisingly, earned Cooper Marody an All-Star nod.
The Bakersfield Condors' forward was named to the All-Star team, the American Hockey League announced on Wednesday.
Marody finished the 2021 regular season with a league-high 21 goals, with four of them coming as game winners, en route to winning the Willie Marshall Award for top goal scorer in the league. His 36 total points was the second highest total in the AHL.
Marody has 46 goals and 74 assists in 130 career games.
He was the second member of the Condors to earn such an individual accolade over the past two days. Teammate Max Gildon, a Florida Panthers prospect, earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team Tuesday.
Gildon was tied for second among all league defensemen with 17 assists.
The Condors began their best-of-three Pacific Division Championship series with Henderson on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The game was still being played at the Californian's print deadline.