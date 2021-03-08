Condors' Marody named AHL Player of the Week

A stellar week of play has earned Bakersfield Condors center Cooper Marody some hardware from the American Hockey League.
Marody was named the AHL Player of the Week on Monday, following a three-game stretch where he netted five goals while adding three assists.
Marody recorded a hat trick, the first of his professional career, helping Bakersfield jump out to a 5-0 lead in what became a 5-3 win over Ontario Saturday. He was arguably more impressive the next day, adding two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Ontario.
In 10 games, Marody has eight goals and five assists for a Bakersfield team that has bounced back from an 0-5 start to the season, winning five straight to get back to .500.
The Condors are home for three games this week, hosting San Diego on Wednesday, then playing a pair of games against San Jose on Friday and Saturday.