Condors' Marody named AHL Player of the Week

Cooper Marody was named the AHL Player of the Week on Monday, with his stellar offensive play helping to spark a five-game win streak for the Condors.

A stellar week of play has earned Bakersfield Condors center Cooper Marody some hardware from the American Hockey League.

Marody was named the AHL Player of the Week on Monday, following a three-game stretch where he netted five goals while adding three assists.

Marody recorded a hat trick, the first of his professional career, helping Bakersfield jump out to a 5-0 lead in what became a 5-3 win over Ontario Saturday. He was arguably more impressive the next day, adding two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Ontario.

In 10 games, Marody has eight goals and five assists for a Bakersfield team that has bounced back from an 0-5 start to the season, winning five straight to get back to .500.

The Condors are home for three games this week, hosting San Diego on Wednesday, then playing a pair of games against San Jose on Friday and Saturday.

