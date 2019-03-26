The Bakersfield Condors are on the cusp of a postseason berth.
The team's magic number for clinching its first American Hockey League postseason appearance is three points with nine games to play. And grabbing ahold of a playoff position could come sooner rather than later.
The Condors host Ontario on Wednesday night, visit San Diego on Friday and then play host to San Jose on Saturday.
One Condors win and a loss from either Tucson or Colorado (the two teams play Friday night, so one suffering defeat is inevitable) and Bakersfield will find itself in the AHL postseason for the first time since joining the league four years ago.
Since coming on board last May, Condors first-year head coach Jay Woodcroft has said the team’s primary goal is to make the playoffs.
“That’s a win for this organization. Once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen,” Woodcroft said during a March 12 interview. “We want to be playing our best hockey at that time. In order to do that, we have to continue to work on our game and the little nuances, the little areas of growth moving forward.”
The Condors enter Wednesday’s game first in the Pacific Division standings with 79 points (37-17-3-2 overall record) and are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The conference's playoff standings are determined by winning percentage, where Bakersfield currently has a 0.669 mark compared to second-place Chicago’s 0.652.
It will be Bakersfield’s first playoff berth since 2014, when the team reached the ECHL’s Western Conference finals before falling in six games to Alaska.
