A day off from school spent at Mechanics Bank Arena awaits hundreds of school-aged children in Bakersfield on Thursday.
The Bakersfield Condors are hosting their annual Field Trip day on Thursday, when the team will host Stockton at 10:30 a.m. This marks the 16th season the organization has hosted the event.
Attending students will receive lunch and educational booklets. They will also hear motivational messages delivered by Condors players.
Attendees will get to see the continuation of what has been an exciting, back-and-forth series between the two team this season.
In five head-to-head matchups, Stockton holds a 3-2 lead, with the road team winning each of the last four meetings. In the most recent matchup, the Heat scored on nearly one-third of their shot attempts in a 6-3 win at Mechanics Bank Arena on Oct. 26.
The Condors currently sit in fifth place in the Pacific Division with 15 points and a 7-7-1 record. Six points ahead of them stand the 9-3-1 Heat, who come in just one point behind division leader Tucson.
Bakersfield will then return to the road for a pair of games at Iowa on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.