Condors head to Henderson with slight hope of securing top playoff seed

Hope remains that the Bakersfield Condors can grab the top seed in the upcoming Pacific Division Playoffs.
A margin of error does not.
Fresh off a 4-1 loss to San Diego on Saturday, the Condors still have a chance to take the top seed from Henderson, as the teams prepare for a three-game series in Henderson. The first matchup takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday.
But coming in two games behind the Silver Knights in the win column, Bakersfield must win all three games if it hopes to secure the top seed in the postseason tournament, which is set to begin on May 18.
Though the task is large, recent history is on the Condors' side. After losing the first two meetings of the season, Bakersfield has won five straight games against the Silver Knights, including a pair of 4-1 wins in Henderson on April 20 and 22.
Continuing that streak will be beneficial in two ways, as it could be the difference between spending the entire postseason at home or spending it all on the road.
If they don't get the No. 1 seed, the Condors will open the playoffs against San Diego, though who will play host remains to be seen. The Condors, who have a winning percentage of .625, come into the final weekend just ahead of the Gulls (.598) for second place. San Diego closes the regular season with a three-game home series against Colorado, the first game being played Wednesday at 6:05.
Bakersfield's current magic number to clinch the No. 2 seed is four, meaning it will be secure with either two wins or two Gulls losses. The higher seed will host every game of each playoff series.
After taking off Friday, Bakersfield and Henderson will conclude their series with 1 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday.