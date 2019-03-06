The Bakersfield Condors exploded to a four-goal first period, held a 6-1 advantage entering the third period and held off a late San Jose Barracuda rally to an 8-4 win on Wednesday in San Jose.
The win was the Condors 19th win in the past 20 games and their 10th straight road win. Bakersfield now holds a seven point cushion in the Pacific Division standings with 14 games to go.
Tyler Benson, Kailer Yamamoto, David Gust and Mitch Callahan scored for the Condors in the first period. Following the Gust goal, the Barracuda pulled goalie Antoine Bibeau who gave up the three goals on 12 shots.
Bibeau's replacement, Josef Korenar, didn't fare any better, allowing four more goals on 17 shots, including the Callahan goal, and scores from William Lagesson and two from Evan Polei.
Joseph Gambardella scored an empty-netter for his 27th goal of the season, which ties a team record for goals in a season with Matt Ford in 2015-16.
Shane Starrett made 33 saves in the win.
The Condors continue their three-game road trip with a date in Stockton on Friday before returning to San Jose on Saturday.
