With COVID-19 delaying the season until February, the Bakersfield Condors have modified their annual Teddy Bear Toss.
The event, now in its 22nd year, will be held as a drive-thru event at Mechanics Bank Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. All stuffed animals collected will be donated and distributed to numerous organizations across the county by United Way of Kern County.
Normally tossed onto the ice at a Condors game, bears will now be tossed from the vehicles of participants.
Starting Friday, those hoping to make donations can drop them off at all five local Tony's Pizza locations, all three local Big Brand Tire locations or at Three-Way Chevrolet, 4501 Wible Road.
To make a donation online, visit uwkern.org/teddybeartoss/.