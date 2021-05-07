Condors' Friday game canceled as AHL unveils divisional playoff bracket

A regular season primed to get wild in its final week got crazy before the Bakersfield Condors could even take the ice Friday.
Just moments before a scheduled home game against Colorado was set to take place, the teams were pulled off the ice "out of an abundance of caution and COVID-19 protocols affecting Colorado."
Bakersfield will now turn its attention to a string of games that will have a major impact on seeding for the Pacific Division Playoffs, for which a bracket was unveiled Friday.
The AHL announced a format for a tournament where the division's seven teams will play for the right to capture the John D. Chick Trophy. The tournament will take place May 18-29.
The playoffs will begin with single-elimination play-in games, which will be played at FivePoint Arena in Irvine. The No. 4 seed will face the No. 7 seed before seeds No. 5 and 6 play immediately after on May 18.
The winners of those games will then play on May 19 for the right to take on the top seed in the best-of-three opening round. The second and third seeds will also play a best-of-three series, with all semifinals hosted by the higher seed.
The championship round will also be a best-of-three format and hosted by the higher seed. A champion will be crowned no latter than May 29.
Seeding remains very much in the air, as the Condors could finish anywhere from first to third. Entering Friday, their winning percentage of .643 was just behind Henderson (.647) and just ahead of San Diego (.603).
The Condors host San Diego Saturday, then will travel to face Henderson for three games on May 13, 15 and 16.
Ticket information and full schedules for the postseason will be announced next week. This tournament is being held in the absence of the Calder Cup Playoffs, which were officially canceled last week.