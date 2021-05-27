Condors fall to Henderson, setting up winner-take-all game three Saturday

With Bakersfield Condors just one win from securing a Pacific Division title, Henderson quickly threw a bucket of cold water on their championship aspirations Thursday night.
The Silver Knights jumped out to a 4-0 first period lead and evened the best-of-three Pacific Division championship series at 1-1 with a 6-3 win in Las Vegas.
Dylan Sikura and Jonas Rondbjerg handled all the first period scoring for Henderson. The pair each scored twice in alternating fashion, with Rondbjerg capping the dominant period by scoring with just 36 seconds remaining, forcing the Condors to pull AHL win leader Stuart Skinner from goal for the rest of the game.
Tyler Benson got Bakersfield as close as 5-3, but his goal came with just 2:56 remaining in the game, and the Silver Knights closed things out with a Danny O'Regan empty-netter in the final minute.
Raphael Lavoie and Ostap Safin also added goals for the Condors, who still have one more chance to claim the John D. Chick Trophy on Saturday when the teams face off again in the do-or-die game three in Las Vegas at 7 p.m.