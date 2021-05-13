Condors fall apart as Henderson locks up top playoff seed

With a chance to earn a top postseason seed now gone, the Bakersfield Condors have to regroup quickly after the wheels fell off in Henderson Thursday.
Henderson took a 2-0 lead into the third period then doubled it in the span of 26 seconds, clinching the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pacific Division Playoffs with a 5-0 win over Bakersfield.
The Condors entered a three-game series against the Silver Knights still having a chance to capture the top seed, but needed to win all three to secure it. With the loss, they will open the postseason against San Diego.
The Silver Knights took the lead for good on their first shot of the game, as Zack Hayes found the back of the net to give Henderson a 1-0 lead they'd hold deep into the second period.
With 2:40 to play in the second, Pavel Dorofeyev provided Henderson with an insurance goal before the floodgates opened in the third period.
Danny O'Regan scored 1:12 into the third, then Jake Leschyshyn made it 4-0 26 seconds later, causing the Condors to pull starting goalie Stuart Skinner.
Tomas Jurco added the final blow with 11:40 to go.
Bakersfield has hit a snag heading towards the end of the regular season, dropping their last two games by a combined score of 9-1.
However, they still have an opportunity to clinch the No. 2 seed with one win or one San Diego loss this weekend. The Condors and Silver Knights play at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Henderson, with San Diego taking on Colorado on Friday and Saturday.