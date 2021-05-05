Condors edge Colorado, creep closer to first place

A pair of timely second period goals were all the Bakersfield Condors needed, as Stuart Skinner and the defense did the rest in a 2-1 win over visiting Colorado on Wednesday.
While the Eagles struck first on a Sheldon Dries goal 5:11 into the second period, Bakersfield responded just 30 seconds later on a goal by Adam Cracknell.
Then, with just four seconds remaining in the period, Cooper Marody scored his AHL-leading 21st goal in spectacular fashion, wrapping around to the right side of the net and squeezing a shot past the outstretched arm of goalie Adam Werner.
The defense took over from there, holding the Eagles to 20 shots, 19 of which were saved by Stuart Skinner. The AHL Goalie of the Month in April now has a league-best 19 wins in net.
The win was Bakersfield's third straight and at 22-12, the Condors have the same record as Pacific Division leading Henderson, but are .004 points behind the Silver Knights in the standings thanks to a shootout loss. The two teams will play three times in the span of four days in Henderson to close the regular season.
Before that, Bakersfield has one more home game against San Diego at Mechanics Bank Arena this Saturday at 5 p.m.