Josh Currie had the puck on his stick, 10 feet away from the goal and a wide-open net in front of him.
But Tucson goaltender Adin Hill dove across the the crease and batted the puck down. It went right back to Currie, who quickly went around the net only to be stopped by Hill again.
A goal by Currie with 71/2 minutes left would have tied the game.
Instead, the Roadrunners held on for a 2-1 victory before 4,033 at Rabobank Arena.
It was that kind of night for the Condors.
“We played hard against a very good team,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “There were lots of good looks, lots of good from the game tonight but there’s some areas we need to clean up going forward.”
The Condors led 1-0 well into a second period where not much was happening until the final four minutes.
Tucson’s Hudson Fasching came open in the slot and beat Al Montoya with a wrister up high to tie the game with 3:47 left.
The punch to the gut came with 1.2 seconds left when Adam Helewka scored off a faceoff in Bakersfield’s zone after the Condors had iced the puck.
“We didn’t like that goal because we thought one of our players was interfered with coming out and trying to defend it,” Woodcroft said. “But at the end of the day you can’t give up a goal like that with under 10 seconds left in the period and expect to win many hockey games.”
The same goes for taking penalties. The Condors took seven minor penalties. On the plus side they killed all seven. That’s 18 minor penalties in the past three games, however.
“I don’t think it’s a winning recipe to take more than three or four penalties every game and it’s something we’re going to need to correct going forward,” Woodcroft said. “That said, I thought our penalty kill was excellent tonight. I thought it was a real source of momentum for us. I thought going into the third period we’d only given up 12 shots on net which was a fantastic feat for the amount of kills that we had.”
The Condors dominated the first period despite spending four minutes killing penalties and came away with a 1-0 lead.
That came with 2:22 left on a power play when Cooper Marody went around the Tucson net and fed the puck to Cameron Hebig who banged in his second goal from just outside the blue paint.
The Condors outshot the Roadrunners 11-6 in that period and two of the best scoring chances were not even shots on goal as Currie shot wide from the slot early in the period and Logan Day missed wide from the slot midway through.
The Condors outshot Tucson 26-21 on the evening.
“I think for us, we talked about making a goalender work,” Woodcroft said. “Early in the game we had some 3 on 1 and 2 on 1 chances where we looked for the pretty play rather than putting it on the net and creating a second opportunity.
“That said, we did get those opportunities. That’s something we’re proud of. We’ve got to bear down on those going forward and manufacture goals by making sure we make goaltenders work.”
Notes
The Condors head into the slowest period of their schedule with just two games over the next two weeks. They do not play again until next Saturday in San Diego, then have another week off before hosting Stockton on Oct. 27. As a side note, the Condors had Friday off and are off the next four Fridays. That will be five straight Friday’s without a game. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it is the first time in minor league hockey that has happened.
